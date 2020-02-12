Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s previous close.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.05.

BBBY opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 944,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 582,081 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

