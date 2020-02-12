Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Raymond James

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential downside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,568 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,089,772 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,515,000 after acquiring an additional 838,679 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 944,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 582,081 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,076,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

