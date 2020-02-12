Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 32.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBBY. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

