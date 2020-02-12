Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,756 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2,230.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,165,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,068 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 773.2% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,139,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,736 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 66.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,290,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,065,000 after purchasing an additional 913,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $96.00 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $136.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.51.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

