Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,923 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 99,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Intel by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 57,228 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and have sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $282.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.13. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

