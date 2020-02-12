Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 857 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $177.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $148.07 and a 12-month high of $180.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

