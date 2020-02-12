Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 49,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,487,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of United Technologies by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of United Technologies from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

United Technologies stock opened at $155.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $121.48 and a 12 month high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

