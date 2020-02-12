Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 299 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,993,000 after buying an additional 131,482 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 47 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG opened at $1,508.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,428.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1,294.04. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,529.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.