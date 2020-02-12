Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,214 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after purchasing an additional 560,814 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,767,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,770,000 after purchasing an additional 534,256 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $37,322,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,351,000 after purchasing an additional 274,388 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.