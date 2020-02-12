Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,408 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

