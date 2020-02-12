Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 999 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,809,950,000 after acquiring an additional 454,016 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.83.

APD stock opened at $252.41 on Wednesday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.62 and a 1 year high of $254.31. The company has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.65 and a 200 day moving average of $228.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

