Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $90.00 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.01 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

