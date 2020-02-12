Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMR. HSBC cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $73.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

