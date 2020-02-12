Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,917 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,928 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $941,563,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,739,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $350,475,000 after buying an additional 484,472 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,534,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $308,503,000 after buying an additional 25,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 5,113,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $312,232,000 after buying an additional 244,930 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.