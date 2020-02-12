Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Adobe by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Adobe by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 18,376 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 257,849 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

ADBE stock opened at $369.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $374.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.15 and a 200-day moving average of $303.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,793 shares of company stock valued at $21,169,089 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

