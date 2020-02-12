Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

HD opened at $241.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.75 and a 200-day moving average of $225.02. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.52 and a 52-week high of $240.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.