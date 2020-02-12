Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,831 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $48,144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,550,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,749,000 after acquiring an additional 345,972 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,263,000 after acquiring an additional 214,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 532,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,804,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.72.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.18. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

