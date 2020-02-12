Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,513 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,821,000 after buying an additional 821,189 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $52,476,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8,771.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 569,791 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 563,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,695,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,849,000 after buying an additional 474,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

NYSE:ABT opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $72.36 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $157.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 548,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,207,334. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

