Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,529 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 424,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 95,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after purchasing an additional 23,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

WFC opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $202.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.