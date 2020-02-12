Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,257 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $310.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $209.26 and a 52-week high of $316.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.01, for a total transaction of $516,026.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,280.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,585 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.73.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.