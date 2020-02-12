Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $59,522,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after buying an additional 229,189 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after buying an additional 220,900 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $139,283,000 after buying an additional 209,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,349,000 after buying an additional 180,043 shares during the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $218.14 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.10 and a 200-day moving average of $211.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.45.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

