Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,689 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,859 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 11,689 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,046 shares of company stock worth $6,881,384 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Aegis lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

EBAY stock opened at $36.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

