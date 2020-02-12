Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,805 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $166,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 24.3% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 159,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 31,105 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 34,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.9% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 111,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 574,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

