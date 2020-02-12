Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,713 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,088 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 20,652 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Howard Weil began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

