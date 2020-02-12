Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 866 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.8% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PEP opened at $146.08 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $111.88 and a one year high of $146.42. The company has a market cap of $202.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

