Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Central Federal Co. (NASDAQ:CFBK) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,068 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 34,076 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.57% of Central Federal worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Central Federal in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central Federal by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Central Federal by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

CFBK stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.57. Central Federal Co. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Central Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Central Federal Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

