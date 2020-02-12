Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,362 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,005 shares during the quarter. Farmers National Banc makes up approximately 1.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.91% of Farmers National Banc worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 26.4% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 66,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $47,270.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 4,252 shares of company stock valued at $68,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. Farmers National Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $441.87 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

