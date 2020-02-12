Beigene (BGNE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Beigene (NASDAQ: BGNE):

2/5/2020 – Beigene was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – Beigene was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/27/2020 – Beigene had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

1/24/2020 – Beigene was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/17/2020 – Beigene is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Beigene was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

12/23/2019 – Beigene was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Beigene was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/16/2019 – Beigene was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Beigene was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/16/2019 – Beigene had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $216.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.44. 88,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,681. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.78.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 192.75%. The firm had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beigene Ltd will post -12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 8,504 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $1,643,908.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,460,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,204,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total transaction of $291,735.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,726,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,263 shares of company stock worth $17,297,929 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Beigene by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

