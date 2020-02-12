Benchmark Raises TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Price Target to $22.00

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Benchmark from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TGNA. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra upped their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get TEGNA alerts:

NYSE:TGNA opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.45. TEGNA has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $18.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.71.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 16.15%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.