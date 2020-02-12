Berenberg Bank Boosts Cranswick (LON:CWK) Price Target to GBX 3,850

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,850 ($50.64) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s previous close.

CWK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,800 ($49.99) price target on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cranswick currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,410 ($44.86).

Shares of CWK stock opened at GBX 3,718 ($48.91) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,842.50 ($50.55). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,475.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,111.26.

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

