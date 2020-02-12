Berenberg Bank Boosts Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 2,325

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,185 ($28.74) to GBX 2,325 ($30.58) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,770 ($23.28) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,898.50 ($24.97).

SN opened at GBX 1,841.73 ($24.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,868.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,829.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,417 ($18.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.29).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

