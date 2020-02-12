Berenberg Bank Raises Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Price Target to GBX 980

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,053.33 ($13.86).

Shares of HFG opened at GBX 1,050 ($13.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38. Hilton Food Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 855 ($11.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,133.86 ($14.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,062.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,011.16.

In related news, insider Robert Watson sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.81), for a total value of £1,728,300 ($2,273,480.66).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

