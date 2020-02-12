Berenberg Bank Upgrades Greencore Group (LON:GNC) to “Buy”

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 250 ($3.29). Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

GNC has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 254.29 ($3.34).

Shares of GNC opened at GBX 244.10 ($3.21) on Wednesday. Greencore Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 183.35 ($2.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 323.20 ($4.25). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 251.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 236.26. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90.

In other news, insider Helen Rose acquired 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.93) per share, with a total value of £352.34 ($463.48). Also, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 154,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.12), for a total transaction of £365,570.13 ($480,886.78).

Greencore Group Company Profile

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

