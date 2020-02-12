Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,021 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Berry Global Group worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.58. The company had a trading volume of 45,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,920. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12-month low of $36.98 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

