Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) PT Set at €52.00 by Warburg Research

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) received a €52.00 ($60.47) price target from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDT. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €53.25 ($61.92).

ETR:BDT traded down €0.80 ($0.93) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €52.10 ($60.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,576. The company has a market capitalization of $526.97 million and a P/E ratio of 13.48. Bertrandt has a 12 month low of €39.60 ($46.05) and a 12 month high of €67.00 ($77.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.10.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

