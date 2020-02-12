Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 17,009 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,009 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.61.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.