Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Texas Roadhouse worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 488,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,074,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,345,000 after acquiring an additional 250,315 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $9,729,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 433,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,757,000 after acquiring an additional 175,201 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $66.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

