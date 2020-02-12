Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,625 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Southwest Gas worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,980,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,602,000 after purchasing an additional 543,242 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth about $879,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth about $1,872,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth about $1,451,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

SWX stock opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.24%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

