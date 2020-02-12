Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 629 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Stephens cut their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.77.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $279.91 on Wednesday. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $227.16 and a 52 week high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

