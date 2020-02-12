Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 104,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FITB opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

