Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $188.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $143.94 and a 12-month high of $190.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

