Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth $54,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,076.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO opened at $270.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $161.80 and a 12-month high of $272.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.82.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

