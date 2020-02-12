Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,818 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $48.14 and a one year high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

