Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.91 Million Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,300 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of NovaGold Resources worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 715.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 8,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 60,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $405,294.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 12,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $113,876.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,873.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,444 shares of company stock worth $2,942,582.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $9.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

