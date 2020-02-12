Bessemer Group Inc. Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,006,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KREF shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.23. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 407.43, a quick ratio of 407.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.58%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

