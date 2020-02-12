Bessemer Group Inc. Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,945,000 after buying an additional 1,385,433 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Metlife by 26.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Metlife by 783.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Metlife by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in Metlife by 606.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research report on Sunday. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

NYSE MET opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.48. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

