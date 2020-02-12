Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 481.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 278,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3,701.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,041,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,094,000 after buying an additional 2,961,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,548,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,312 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15,407.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,550,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,533,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,919 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

