Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2,289.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,110 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,261,000 after buying an additional 941,032 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 15,015,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,783,000 after acquiring an additional 108,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,908,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $370,121,000 after acquiring an additional 214,444 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,228,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 662,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 5,532,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,006,000 after acquiring an additional 283,407 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.38.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wood & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.76.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

