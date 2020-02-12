Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,398,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,151,555,000 after buying an additional 1,251,901 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,119,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,565,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

