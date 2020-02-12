Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,969 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $42,019,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $13,563,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,203,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $8,864,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,923,000. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $107.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 16,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $1,175,622.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,234.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,621 shares of company stock worth $20,833,805 over the last ninety days.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “in-line” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

